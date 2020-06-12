Plywood covers the shattered windows of businesses in Grand Rapids, broken by rioters when a protest turned violent.
Those boarded up windows became canvases for artists who donated their time to create beauty from the chaos.
"The peaceful protest happened, then a riot happened. And then it was the narrative got convoluted between those 2 things," said gallery owner Hannah Berry.
The riot in downtown Grand Rapids that followed that peaceful protest left the city reeling. Hundreds of windows were smashed, and store fronts were decimated.
"What is next was what everyone's question was when they woke up. So, this is what's next," said Berry.
Berry, the owner of Grand Rapids art space Lions and Rabbits helped organize a project to beautify the now boarded-up windows. She put out a call for artists interested in the cause.
"230 artists have applied for the call. We closed the call a couple days ago because it's too many people. When we were doing the math today and looking up the numbers, there are 93 windows right now painted by people of color, 53 painted by white people. So, it’s been a really good way to see the community come together in a different way than downtown usually looks."
One of those artists is Jasmine Bruce, who has lived her whole life in Grand Rapids.
"I'm doing a temporary window mural on Lions and Rabbits in Creston neighborhood. For that piece I really wanted to make a memorial for all the people who have faced, victims of police brutality. I'm planning on including as many portraits as I can but also emphasizing you can't include them all because there are so many black people that have faced that travesty," Bruce explained.
She says the project is already sparking productive conversation.
"Using art down here, we've been able to have those dynamic and uncomfortable conversations with people. As far as whether they want us to paint on their buildings or not or how they're thinking."
Erin Oderkirk, who owns the Dog Pit on Monroe Center with her husband. Was out the day after the riot, making hot dogs for everyone and helping them clean up.
"I had so many emotions the night of the riot and the next day. Literally I didn't know I could experience so many emotions at once," Oderkirk explained.
She says she was overwhelmed when artists came by later in the week to paint the front of her restaurant.
"And then to see them here doing this, it was just so heartwarming. Again, I didn't know him, I don't know him and he's here painting our windows making us look ok again," Oderkirk recalled.
Organizers said while the project has come together quickly, nothing is happening without careful forethought.
"It happened in a weekend you know, it needed to happen in a weekend. And things will grow from it. And things happened that were bad, and things happened that were good, but the intention and the purpose behind it, it's like unbreakable," Berry explained.
