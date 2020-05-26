Hampton Township Public Safety officers and fire personnel are investigating after a boat and travel trailer caught fire.
On Tuesday, May 26, at 5:41 p.m. the Hampton Township Public Safety Department was dispatched to the 300 Block of Ridge Rd for a boat fire.
Officials said public safety officers and fire personnel arrived on the scene to find a boat parked in a driveway fully engulfed. They said a travel trailer was also exposed to the fire.
According to officials, both the boat and trailer were extinguished without any further exposures.
Officials said there were no injuries that occurred during the fire.
The incident is currently under investigation
