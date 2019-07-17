Taking a dip in Lake Michigan is a summertime treat for many young ones at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, Indiana.
But there were heart-stopping moments on the water this week.
"As parents you need to watch carefully your children and be attentive," said parent Bernie Morgan.
A woman had her two children on an inflatable duck.
She grabbed one who fell off, but the other child, who was still holding the duck, floated beyond his mother’s reach and farther off-shore.
"She was doing a great job by being hands on touch supervision, but there was one adult with two children and an offshore wind and this floatation device that was flowing pretty quick," said Dave Benjamin with Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.
Benjamin happened to be at Washington Park Beach with his family when the incident happened.
A group of people jumped into action to try and reach the toddler, including Benjamin on his paddleboard, getting close to the boy as the duck flipped over.
Eventually a man on a boat was able to bring everyone safely to shore. They were all okay.
"The wind can blow this duck far off shore pretty quick, faster than you can swim after it,” Benjamin said.
That’s why Benjamin advises against using floatation devices on open water that are not Coast Guard approved.
"Inner tubes, arm floaties, they really shouldn't be used because they don't stay secure. They can inflate a little bit and they can slide off."
Benjamin said so far this year there have been 36 drownings on the Great Lakes, half of them were on Lake Michigan.
