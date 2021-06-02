The search to find a man who went missing in the Saginaw Bay over the weekend continues as the community joins forces to increase the effort.
Cole Zielinski disappeared after falling into the water on Sunday evening and now, people from all over the state are joining the search in hopes of a miracle or at least, some closure.
Roger Nickel is a veteran on a mission to find Cole Zielinski.
"My job is just to stay here until we find him and do everything I can until that happens," Nickel said.
Zielinski has been missing since Sunday. It is believed he is somewhere in the Saginaw Bay.
On Wednesday, boaters ventured out from the Linwood Marina to continue looking for Zielinski. Nickel, who's organizing the search, said he's working round the clock.
"I haven't slept in four days," Nickel said.
Efforts to find Zielinski are taking place from the air as well. Adam Ondrajka flew over to MBS Airport from Sanilac County to provide a bird's eye view above the Saginaw Bay.
"I've got kids at home, and I know what it feels like if I can't come home to my kids at night. His daughter and his fiancé are feeling the same thing. I would expect you know somebody to do the same thing for me that I'm doing for Cole," Ondrajka said.
Ondrajka knows of two other planes that will take to the skies to try and locate Zielinski.
"I just wish the best for his family and we're going to continue to pray for a good outcome," Ondrajka said.
The Bay County Sheriff's Office said Zielinski has not been found yet. For his part, Nickel said he won't stop until his mission is complete.
"We'll bring him home. We will and I will not quit. Under any circumstance. And god is the leader of this organization," Nickel said.
