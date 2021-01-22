Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is recalling about 4,200 pounds of pork sausage due to contamination.
The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Jan. 21.
The sausage was produced on Dec. 17. The following products have been recalled:
- 1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code 0352 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of “JAN 31 21” represented on the label.
The recalled products have establishment number “EST. 6785: printed above the use/freeze by date. The items were shipped to retail locations in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” FSIS said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.