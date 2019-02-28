Bob Seger has added a fourth show at the DTE Energy Music Theatre.
You can catch Seger and The Silver Bullet Band on Friday, June 14th. The new date joins three previously announced and sold out dates scheduled for June.
Fan club members will have first access to the tickets, starting on March 5 at 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will go on sale Saturday, March 8 at 10 a.m. and be purchased at BobSeger.com, LiveNation.com, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. There is a four-ticket limit.
