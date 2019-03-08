Bob Seger announced that he will be adding a final fifth and sixth show to his sold out "Roll Me Away Tour" at DTE Energy Music Theatre.
The shows have been added for Wed. June 19 and Fri. June 21. Tickets will go on sale on Sat. Mar. 16.
The fourth show added sold out during the fan club pre-sale, causing the band to add two more shows.
Fan club members will have first access to purchase tickets to both shows on Tues. Mar. 12 at 10 a.m., all remaining tickets will go on sale on the 16th.
Tickets can be purchased at BobSeger.com, LiveNation.com, 313Presents.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office and Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit.
To become a Bullet Club member, visit BobSeger.com.
For additional information on Bob Seger, please visit BobSeger.com.
