Bob Seger is heading to Mid-Michigan.
Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band have added five new shows to their "final tour", and one of the stops will be in Saginaw.
The Michigan native and band kicked off their Roll Me Away Tour two weeks ago in Grand Rapids, the first of 22 shows that have already sold out.
The Dow Event Center stop is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.
Bob Seger fan club members have special access to buy tickets in advance of the scheduled on-sale date of Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.
