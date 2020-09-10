The Chippewa Nature Center caught a bobcat on camera!
The nature center, in Midland County, said one of their motion-activated trail cameras caught the bobcat walking on the center’s property.
The Chippewa Nature Center (CNC) said it’s the first time in nearly two years that they’ve seen one on their property.
The nature center said bobcats can be found in the northern Lower Peninsula, with Midland County located in the southern end of their distribution.
Officials at the center hope they have a new resident.
