A lawyer is questioning the actions of a now former Albion Public Safety Officer after a mentally ill teenager was punched.
"You saw the video. Clearly, he crossed the line there," said Attorney Eusebio Solis.
A 13-year-old boy, who was known to have a mental illness, was handcuffed in the back of a police SUV when he was punched repeatedly by a public safety officer.
Moments later, the same officer pepper sprayed the boy and it was all caught on officers’ body cameras in late November of 2018.
"They had been to his home numerous times. They were familiar with him,” Solis said. “But more importantly they were familiar with his mental condition. And so, he should not have been treated as a criminal. He should have been treated as a patient."
The county found no reason to charge the officer, but the Albion Department of Public Safety fired him, saying he violated several department policies.
Solis said, that doesn't answer for how poorly prepared he feels the officers were for a child with a mental illness.
"Given the video, they should have authorized a criminal complaint against the officer," he said.
As for the punches and pepper spray…
"It should only get to that point if you are being assaulted and you're fighting in self-defense,” Solis said. “If you have a 13-year-old kid who is handcuffed with his hands behind his back and is laying on his back, has no way of protecting himself, it should not. The officer just lost his temper."
The officer wasn’t charged and meanwhile, the teen has been in a juvenile detention facility for several months.
