The search for a missing driver is over after officials say they’ve found his body.
Officials were searching for a 44-year-old Unionville area man after a vehicle was discovered on Friday, Dec. 6, submerged in a ditch on Thomas Road, near Gotham Road, close to Unionville.
Officials said they believe the vehicle went into the water after midnight on Friday. The water in the ditch, that comes from the Saginaw Bay, is wide and deep.
The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, along with Michigan State Police, searched the area. Divers from Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties also searched the waters.
The man’s body wasn’t found until Monday, Dec. 9, down the road in a swampy area.
The man’s name hasn’t officially been released.
