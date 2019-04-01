Authorities say a body has been found along Lake Michigan in southwestern Michigan.
The Berrien County sheriff's office says a person walking along the water Sunday found the body that washed up in Lake Township, near Warren Dunes State Park and about 20 miles northeast of the state's border with Indiana.
The sheriff's office described the body as that of a female, but additional detail including her age and possible identity weren't immediately known.
An autopsy was planned Monday and the death is under investigation.
