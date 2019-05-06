Five months after he was reported missing, a Pontiac man was found dead and his girlfriend’s dad has been arrested.
Lanard Curtaindoll was reported missing by his family on November 25, 2018, according to Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies.
On April 24, a large group of people were making an independent film in an empty field near Lake Street and Gillespie Avenue in Oakland County when someone smelled a foul odor, deputies said.
One of the people found a decomposing body under a large pile of tree branches.
Detectives and an investigator with the Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office got to the scene and began an investigation.
They were able to identify the body as Lanard Curtaindoll through tattoos and clothing.
Curtaindoll died from a gunshot wound to the chest, detectives said.
Detectives found Curtaindoll had gotten in a fight with his girlfriend at a club she owned in Pontiac around Thanksgiving time.
Curtaindoll was shot in the chest by Kenneth Hawkins, detectives said.
Hawkins was arrested and charged with open murder, felony firearm, carrying away of a human body, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony firearm second notice.
Hawkins is being held without bond.
Detectives said they are still looking for Curtaindoll’s girlfriend, who they said ran from the area after her father was arrested.
