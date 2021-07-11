The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a 34-year-old Flint area man whose body was found in a field in Atlas Township.
The body of Jesse James Byars was found in a field at 5193 S. Vassar Road on Sunday, July 11 according to police. Both the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and MSP have been at the scene since the early afternoon on Sunday.
“We have determined that 34-year-old Jesse James Byars, who has an address in Flint but was living in the Township died of suspicious causes. So, we are investigating it as a homicide,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Swanson asked the public for help in a Facebook live investigation update on Sunday night around 8:30 p.m.
“If you have any information on the death of Jesse James Byars at the 5100 Block of S. Vassar Road, that happened between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. this morning, I need you to do one of two things. You can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or you can use your mobile app P3 Tips, or you can call me direct at the Sheriff’s Office, 810-257-3422,” Swanson said.
There are no suspects currently according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.