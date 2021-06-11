On June 10, the Argyle Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on the 5000 block of N. Decker Rd. in Evergreen Township.
When Argyle Fire arrived, firefighters were advised the home was vacant, but when the fire was extinguished members of the department located a body inside the home.
Officers on the scene were able to identify the victim, a 29-year-old male from Detroit. The identity of the man is staying private for now, as authorities locate and notify the next of kin. The cause of death will be determined from an autopsy.
The incident is believed to be isolated. Anyone that observed any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area during the early morning hours of June 10 are encouraged to call the Sanilac County Detective Bureau at (810) 648-8360.
Detroit PD is assisting in the investigation.
