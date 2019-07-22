Law enforcement is investigating the death of an Ogemaw County man.
Johnny Hensley, 44 years old, was found dead Saturday afternoon at a home in Mills Township, Sheriff Howard Hanft said.
Hensley was found in a fire pit in his backyard, Hanft said.
Hensley’s wife hadn’t heard from him when she went to check out their home on Elbow Lake. Hanft said.
The sheriff said it’s unclear if foul play was involved but the investigation is on going and they aren’t ruling out anything.
