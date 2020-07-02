Oscoda Township Police found a body floating in a river that was identified as a missing man.
On June 30 at 6:18 p.m., police were sent to the area of Van Etten Creek, near Merkel Lane in Oscoda Township, for the incident.
The Oscoda Township Fire Department was sent to help recover and remove the body.
Police said the victim was identified as Timothy Bryan Morrison, a 32-year-old man from Oscoda.
Morrison was last seen on June 26 at about 10 p.m. and was reported missing by the Oscoda Township Police Department on June 29 at 9:15 p.m.
Anyone who had contact with Morrison since June 26 or knows any additional information related to this incident is asked to call the Oscoda Township Police Department at (989) 739-9113.
