Michigan State Police confirms a body has been found near the vehicle belonging to Karl Marker.
The Saginaw County man went missing on September 17th heading towards Fashion Square Mall.
The vehicle was spotted Sunday evening in Wexford County's Slagle Township on a two-track roadway disabled in the mud after someone reported it as abandoned.
A body was found nearby. The identification of the body is pending the medical examiner's office. The investigation is still ongoing.
