A body discovered this week in the Grand River in Ingham County has been identified as a woman who's been missing for months.
The sheriff's office says the woman was 22-year-old Savanna Jacklin of Battle Creek. The body was found by kayakers Tuesday in Onondaga Township.
The cause of death hasn't been determined yet. State police had been investigating Jacklin's disappearance since March, although family members last had contact in September.
