Police have made an arrest in the death of a three-year-old, whose remains were found in a garbage bag.
Early this morning, Oscoda Township police were dispatched to investigate a report of a human foot seen protruding from the bag outside a home on Cedar Lake Road just north of F-41.
Officers confirmed the report, determining the death was the result of foul play.
They identified the victim as a resident of the home. Police say the person they arrested stays at the home frequently. They released no other information about the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.