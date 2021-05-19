The Michigan State Dive Team has recovered the body of Aaron Christopher Pittman below the Zilwaukee Bridge in the Saginaw River, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Pittman was a suspect in a homicide that happened on May 18 at Camelot Apartments.

Police were sent to an apartment at 170 Camelot Drive for an unresponsive woman. Officers found a 29-year-old female who was deceased when they arrived. The victim has since been identified as Laresha Isom-Pittman.

After further investigation, police determined the cause of the death was a homicide.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. Police are cancelling the wanted bulletin for Pittman.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and family members have been notified.