Aaron Christopher Pittman
Source: Saginaw Township Police Department.

The Michigan State Dive Team has recovered the body of Aaron Christopher Pittman below the Zilwaukee Bridge in the Saginaw River, according to the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Pittman was a suspect in a homicide that happened on May 18 at Camelot Apartments.                                           

Police were sent to an apartment at 170 Camelot Drive for an unresponsive woman. Officers found a 29-year-old female who was deceased when they arrived. The victim has since been identified as Laresha Isom-Pittman.

After further investigation, police determined the cause of the death was a homicide.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. Police are cancelling the wanted bulletin for Pittman.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and family members have been notified.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.