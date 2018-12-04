A body has been found in a cornfield in Lenawee County in southeastern Michigan.
State police say the man likely was the victim of a homicide. The body was found Monday in Riga Township, just north of the Michigan-Ohio border.
An autopsy was conducted Tuesday. An identity won't be released until relatives are notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.