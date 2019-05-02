A family breathing a sigh of relief after Mid-Michigan’s generosity helps bring their family member home.
What was supposed to be a dream vacation to Las Vegas for Glenda and Bob Thomas turned into a nightmare when Bob suffered a heart attack and died. His sudden death away from home left Glenda alone, scared, and in need of help.
The family did not have the money to bring Bob’s body back to Michigan, but with the help of Mid-Michigan, Bob’s body is coming home.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, I don’t even know, we need new words,” Bob’s granddaughter, Erika Griffin said.
Griffin said that once TV5 covered the story on May 1 about the family needing help, donations started pouring in.
“Five dollars, ten dollars, fifty dollars, a hundred dollars, five hundred dollars, even a thousand-dollar donation just pouring in to get my grandfather home,” Griffin said.
Ben Harris, the owner of Make Way Move All in Tawas, is paying to fly Bob back from Vegas.
Griffin said that people in Las Vegas have done a lot for Glenda too. She wants to send a special thank you to a Lyft driver who was Glenda’s lifeline.
“She was alone in Vegas and she had no idea what she was doing, where she was going. He picked her up from the hospital, he took her to the hotel, he waited for the manager with her, and he got her to her room,” Griffin said.
For his part, Harris said he was glad to help in any way to assist the family.
“We’ve been blessed, and if you’re going to be given, then give out,” Harris said.
Harris said that when he saw TV5’s story on the news, he just had to do something.
“You gotta feel for them you know,” Harris said.
Harris said he feels good every time he gets to help someone.
“I’m kind of glad that news 5 aired it like that. You know, you never know what to give to if you don’t know the need. You know once the need is presented then you know where to go,” Harris said.
Griffin is also thankful TV5 aired her family’s story. Now, thanks to awareness and action, Griffin and the family will be able to focus on the difficult days ahead.
“We can grieve. We can grieve and not worry about where the money is coming from, and that means so much,” Griffin said.
