Lansing police confirm that the body of a missing 11-year-old boy has been found.
Authorities searched for the boy who reportedly disappeared in in the Grand River Tuesday. His body was found at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police spokesman Robert Merritt said police do not suspect foul play and this appears to be a tragic accident.
A dive team searched for several hours Tuesday night after friends said they lost sight of him in the Grand River in Lansing, but severe thunderstorms that moved through the state forced them to temporarily halt search efforts.
Crews returned to the river Wednesday to look for the child.
Police earlier said the boy was with friends at Fulton Park and they called 911 when he couldn't be found.
The storms brought lightning and heavy rain. Thousands of power outages were reported throughout the state as trees and power lines were knocked down.
The boy's identity has not been released.
