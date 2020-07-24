A man missing from the Farwell are has been found dead.
The body of Anthony "Tony" Lueders, 56, was found Friday afternoon around 3:15, Clare County Sheriff's Deputies said.
He was found near Mannsiding Road and Old State Road in Lincoln Township.
Tony had been missing since July 18.
Deputies said no foul play is suspected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.