GENERIC: Icy water
Stock photo

Police in Michigan's Upper Peninsula say the body of a 17-year-old girl reported missing earlier this month has been found in the Menominee River.

The Menominee Police Department says Kristin Hope Gromoske's body was discovered Tuesday afternoon during a search of the waters near Stephenson Island conducted by local police and staff from Michigan and Wisconsin's DNR agencies.

Gromoske was last seen on Nov. 8 in Menominee. She was reported missing three days later.

WBAY-TV reports that Gromoske vanished after leaving her mother's home in Menominee. Gromoske's mother posted on Facebook that her daughter had left with someone on her own accord.

Police say Gromoske's death remains under investigation and more information "will be forthcoming."

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.