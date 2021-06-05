Days after he first went missing out on the Saginaw bay, the body of a mid-Michigan man has been found.
The Bay County Sherriff said the body of Cole Zielinski was found Saturday near Gull Island east of the Kawkawlin River.
Sgt. Ben Latocki with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a fisherman spotted Cole Zielinski's body around 10 a.m. Saturday on the shore of the Saginaw Bay.
"We were able to respond out into the Saginaw Bay today after we received that 911 call. We located Cole floating in the water and we were able to bring us onto our vessel," Latocki said.
Latocki said they used facial recognition software to identify that the body was Zielinski's. He disappeared on Sunday, May 30, after going out on his boat with his fiancé and dog.
"The sheriff's office, marine patrol and dive team, along with the U.S. Coast Guard has been active every day since the 30th when Cole was reported missing," Latocki said.
It's a heartbreaking outcome to an all-hands-on deck search.
"They've lost their loved one, a daughter lost her dad, a woman lost her fiancé, a mother lost her son," Latocki said.
Latocki said he hopes the family finds closure.
"You hope that these situations would end with you maybe finding him alive and well. But in this case that didn't happen. But we are glad that we were able to find him and bring the family some peace of mind,” Latocki said.
At this time, Latocki said foul play is not suspected, but they are waiting on results of an autopsy.
