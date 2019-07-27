The search for a missing swimmer came to a tragic end when authorities found his body in Lake Michigan this morning.
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office said crews located the body of Brian Herrmann 150 feet offshore of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.
The sheriff’s office said his body was found 8 miles north of the Lake Michigan outlet at Ludington State Park where he went missing while swimming on Thursday, July 25.
“Although this is not the ending we had hoped for on Thursday, it is my hope the family can find closure and start the grieving process,” said Kim Cole, Mason County Sheriff in a Facebook post. “The tragic events that have taken place this past week and a half have been long and tiring for our emergency responders. I am so proud of the professionalism and work ethic they put forth; it was truly remarkable to see.” “We had great support from our partner agencies and the private businesses that provided food and supplies.”
The sheriff’s office said this tragedy is an example of how dangerous currents can be and is encouraging the public to educate themselves on the daily swim risk before hitting the water.
More information can be found on the National Weather Service’s website.
Multiple agencies assisted in this search, including: The Ludington State Park, Hamlin Township Fire Department, Ludington Fire Department, Pere Marquette Fire Department, Grant Township Fire Department, Custer Fire Department, Scottville Fire Department, Freesoil/Mead Township Fire Department, Riverton Fire Department, United States Coast Guard, Ludington Police Department, Michigan State Police, Oceana County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, Oceana County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Manistee County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol, Mason County Emergency Management, Mason County Sheriff’s UAV Unit, Life EMS, Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch, Sheriff’s Victim’s Assistance Unit, US Forest Service, and 93 DNR Law Division.
