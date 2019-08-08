A precautionary boil filtered water advisory has been issued to the city of Flint water customers.
A water main break caused a drop in water pressure.
It happened when a contractor was doing demolition work on a bridge on 12th Street, east of Van Slyke, damaged a water main.
The city of Flint said whenever there is a loss in pressure for a significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.
Customers should bring all filtered water a boil and let it boil for one minute.
If you are not using a filter to remove lead from your drinking water, flush your water at least seven minutes before collecting any water to boil.
Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The city of Flint Water Department is working to get the water main break isolated and pressure restored.
Residents will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.
For more information, residents can contact the city of Flint Water Department at (810) 766-7202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.