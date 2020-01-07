The City of Swartz Creek and Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office have lifted the boil order after a water main break caused a brief loss of water pressure in parts of Gaines Township, Clayton Township and the City of Swartz Creek on Jan. 7.
The city said that bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. They said that bacteria are generally not harmful and area common throughout our environment.
After two consecutive rounds of 24-hour testing, results showed that the water is now safe to drink, according to officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.