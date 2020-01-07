Water main break map
Source: Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office

The City of Swartz Creek and Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office have lifted the boil order after a water main break caused a brief loss of water pressure in parts of Gaines Township, Clayton Township and the City of Swartz Creek on Jan. 7.

The city said that bacterial contamination may have occurred in the water system. They said that bacteria are generally not harmful and area common throughout our environment.

After two consecutive rounds of 24-hour testing, results showed that the water is now safe to drink, according to officials. 

