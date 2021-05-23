A Boil Water Advisory is in place in four mid-Michigan Communities.
Officials say a drop in pressure at the Water Treatment Plant could have lead to bacterial contamination in the water system.
The bacteria generally are not harmful and corrective measures are being done to correct the situation. Residents are not supposed to drink the water without boiling it first.
Buena Vista Township, Albee Township, Taymouth Township and Bridgeport Charter Township residents should bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using. Bottled or boiled water should be used for making ice, brushing teeth, drinking, washing dishes and preparing food.
Residents should continue using bottled or boiled water until further notice.
The Boil Water Advisory will remain in effect until results from sampling verify water is safe to drink.
Residents will be advised when Boil Water Advisory is lifted.
