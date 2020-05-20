Water District #1 of Midland County is reporting a boil water advisory until further notice for Edenville and Hope Twp. north of Baker Road.
Due to the failure of the Edenville Dam, a water main lost pressure, prompting the advisory.
Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this developing story.
