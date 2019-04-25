The village of Byron has restored water pressure to residents, but a boil water advisory is in effect until Monday, April 29.
The village said due to a water main break it had to shut off water pressure to the entire village for about five hours on Thursday, April 25.
Due to the drop in pressure, there may be bacterial contamination in the village's water supply.
The village said bacteria are generally not harmful and are common throughout the environment.
Residents are advised to boil their water for one minute and let it cool before using.
Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water, the village said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.