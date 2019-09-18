The city of Flint said a boil water advisory for residents who live in the Briar Hill area, between Westwood Park and Parkside Drive, has been lifted.
Rob Bincsik, the Director of Public Works for the city of Flint, said crews have completed repairs on the water main break that triggered the advisory on Wednesday.
"The break has been fixed and we have received satisfactory results from samples collected showing the water is now safe to use without boiling first," Bincsik said.
The city said residents are advised to change filter cartridges before use.
The city received a loss in pressure in its water supply, which may have caused bacterial contamination in the water system, the city said.
The loss of water pressure was caused by a water main break at Briar Hill between Westwood Parkway and Parkside Drive.
A crew responded at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday to limit damage and restore pressure outside of the block where the water main broke.
For more information contact the city of Flint Water Department at (810) 766-7202.
