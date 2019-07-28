The village of Akron has issued a boil water advisory to its residents.
Michael Cox, a village council member, said water pressure fell below 20 pounds, making the water unsafe for consumption unless boiled.
Cox said one of the village’s wells shut down and did not automatically restart after lightning struck and damaged the water pump.
A backup well was used but it could not supply enough water the the demand, leading to a drop in water pressure.
Residents will need to boil their water for the next three days, Cox said.
