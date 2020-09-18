A boil water advisory has been issued for residents at the Shady Rest Mobile Home Park in Bay County.
The advisory is until further notice and was issued due to problems with the water supply at the mobile home park, the Bay County Health Department said.
Residents are being asked to boil their water for one minute for the following: drinking, cooking or baking, making ice cubes, taking medication, brushing teeth, washing food, mixing baby formula or food, mixing juices or drinks, feeding pets, and all other human consumption.
