The Village of Farwell has issued a boil water advisory until further notice.
The advisory was put into place on Saturday, Nov. 10 after a technical issue caused the water tower to empty.
The issue has reportedly been fixed, and the tower has been refilled.
But the advisory remains in effect until testing can verify the water is safe to consume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.