The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s office has issued a precautionary boil water order for residents in parts of Swartz Creek, Gaines Township and Clayton Township.
Due to a water main break in the distribution system operated by Swartz Creek, there was brief loss of water pressure in the water supply. Service has been restored, but bacterial contamination may have occurred.
If you live or visit this area in the map below, experts encourage people to not drink water without boiling it first.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation until further notice.
The Genesee County Drain Commission estimates the problem will be resolved within 48 hours.
Residents will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.
