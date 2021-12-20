A boil water advisory is being issued after a drop in water pressure in the city and township of Caseville.
Residents should bring all water to a boil and let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before using it or storing it. Boiling the water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure after a water main break on Dec. 20, causing the water system to lose pressure. The city and township are working to restore water pressure and collect samples to determine when the water quality meets state drinking water standards.
Residents should continue to boil their water until city and township officials find their tests show no signs of bacteria.
