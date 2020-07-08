A boil water advisory has been issued for Larkin and Mills townships after high demand on the water system.
The extensive water use, likely due to the extreme heat, caused a loss of pressure early Wednesday morning in the two township water systems, officials said.
Loss in water pressure could possibly result in contaminating the water supply.
A boil water advisory has been issued residents in Mills and Larkin townships.
Water should be boiled for at least five minutes.
