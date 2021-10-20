The Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s office has lifted a precautionary boil water order for residents in parts of Swartz Creek, Gaines Township and Clayton Township.
The advisory was issued Monday out of an abundance of caution due to a loss in pressure in Swartz Creek's water distribution system.
Wednesday afternoon, samples were received from two consecutive rounds of 24-hour testing from the affected areas and both rounds showed normal parameters for safe drinking water.
Anyone with additional questions can contact the Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office at 810-762-3626.
