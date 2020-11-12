The boil water advisory for parts of Vienna and Montrose Townships was lifted on Thursday.
The advisory was issued earlier in the week following a water main break.
"Water pressure was quickly restored, and this afternoon our office received results from the second of two consecutive rounds of 24-hour testing. The samples were collected from the affected areas, and both rounds of sampling showed results within normal established parameters for safe drinking water," the Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office said.
