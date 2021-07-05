Birch Run has lifted a boil water advisory after a drop in water pressure.
The advisory was issued to residents in the township and village of Birch Run on July 3 as a drop in pressure can lead to bacterial contamination.
For more information, contact Birch Run Township at 989-233-9317.
