A precautionary boil filtered water advisory has been lifted in the city of Flint water customers.
A water main break caused a drop in water pressure on Thursday morning and has since been fixed.
"The break has been fixed and we have received satsfactory results from samples collected showing the water is now safe to use without boiling first," said Director of Public Works, Rob Bincsik.
The break happened when a contractor who was doing demolition work on a bridge on 12th Street, east of Van Slyke, damaged a water main.
The city officials said whenever there is a loss in pressure for a significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended.
Boiling water kills bacteria and other organisms in the water making it safe to use.
For more information, residents can contact the city of Flint Water Department at 810-766-7202.
