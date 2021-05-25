The Boil Water Advisory in four mid-Michigan communities has been lifted and water is now safe to drink.
Residents in Buena Vista Township, Albee Township, Taymouth Township and Bridgeport Charter Township no longer need to bring their water to a boil.
Officials say that a drop in water pressure at the treatment plan could have potentially contaminated the water system.
