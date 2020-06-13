A boil water advisory will be issued for Flint residents living near East Court Street on Monday, June 15.
According to city officials, the advisory will be issued because water service will be shut off as a part of the ongoing water main replacement and repaving project.
Officials said the water shut off is expected to occur at about 8 a.m. Residents’ water service is expected to be impacted for approximately 4 hours, but it could last longer.
The boil water advisory will be in effect on Monday, June 15 for the following areas:
- Court St. from Kensington St. to Crapo St.
- Beard St.
- East Fork Dr.
- Woodside Dr.
Residents in the affected areas should boil their water for at least 24-hours.
Officials said residents on Avon St. east of Court St. may also experience low pressure but will not be included in the boil water advisory. They said any residents who live in the area and lose water service even though they are not listed above affected areas also should follow the boil water advisory.
For more information, please contact the City of Flint Water Department at 810-766-7202.
General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by microbes are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.
