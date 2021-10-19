A bomb threat discovered at Mt. Pleasant High School on Monday was unfounded after a police investigation.
The threat was considered low risk since it was written on a wall and not delivered, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said. Mt. Pleasant Public Schools followed the FBI’s bomb threat guidance and kept students in class.
The school notified parents of the situation. The threat was deemed unfounded by officers after they investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.