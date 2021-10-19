GENERIC: police lights

A bomb threat discovered at Mt. Pleasant High School on Monday was unfounded after a police investigation.

The threat was considered low risk since it was written on a wall and not delivered, the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said. Mt. Pleasant Public Schools followed the FBI’s bomb threat guidance and kept students in class.

The school notified parents of the situation. The threat was deemed unfounded by officers after they investigated.

