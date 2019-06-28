Image: Charles Arthur Jackson

A judge in Genesee County reduced the bond for Grand Blanc Chiropractor Charles Arthur Jackson, Thursday. 

Jackson remains in jail despite his bond being cut nearly in half after being charged with 29 counts of criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Judge Mark McCabe reduced the bond amounts from a total of 850,000 to $380,000. If he is released, McCabe has ordered that Jackson also be fitted with a GPS tether. 

Originally charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, the prosecutor's office added charges after more victims came forward. He currently faces 23 counts of second-degree, and five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Jackson is also charged with one count of kidnapping. 

His next court appearance is August 1st at 1 p.m.

