Book signing held for local 5-year-old who illustrated children’s book

A book signing was held at a local Barnes and Nobel for a young artist and her mother.
Delaney and her mother, Jen Kehres, teamed up to publish Delaney Dinosaur Plays Soccer, with the 5-year-old kindergartener providing the artwork.
“She was drawing non-stop and I wanted something to do to with her artwork Delaney Dinosaur,” Jen said. “Dinosaurs her favorite animal, she was playing soccer at the time, so we came up with the storyline and she illustrated every part of it.”
The children’s book uses rhymes to teach young readers about people and their differences and the challenges that they face.
“It’s about Delaney the Dinosaur playing soccer and she was too big so she ended up being goalie, so the team won,” Delaney said.
The book is available through Barnes and Noble and Bayne’s Apple Valley.
The next book in the series, Delaney Dinosaur Builds a Snowman, is set to release before the end of the year.
