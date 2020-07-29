High school sports teams are trying to figure out how their season will look after the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced plans for phased-in practices and competitions.
“We’ve been kind of you know just sitting on the edge of our seats waiting to see what MHSAA has decided,” Pam Skillman said.
She’s been the president of the Bay City Central Boosters Club for the past 18 years.
Not only is she concerned about how school will look for students this fall, amid the pandemic, but also sports.
“Our concessions are huge fundraiser for the booster club,” she said. “Friday night varsity football game we can bring anywhere from $5 to 8,000 dollars on a Friday night.”
Funds that benefit both students and staff and help with building improvements.
But because of the pandemic and new guidelines from the MHSAA, boosters doesn't yet know how many people will be allowed into stadiums.
So far, the organization has approved phased-in practice and competition for fall sports. Allowing lower risk activities such as golf, tennis, cross country and swimming.
Moderate and high-risk activities such as football, volleyball and soccer are allowed to begin practice but not competition.
“We plan to move forward with August 10 as the date for football August 12 will be the date for all fall sports and we’ll just watch things as we progress,” said John Johnson MHSAA director.
The organization says it will announce recommendations on spectator attendance before competition begins and that it will be limited in accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders on large gatherings.
“It’s going to be interesting we’re just playing it by ear for now we just don’t know,” Skillman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.